Giovanni Pernice of BBC Strictly Come Dancing spends the holidays with his co-star.

Giovanni Pernice has confessed that he spent the holidays with a Strictly Come Dancing co-star.

Giovanni was spotted in Italy with fellow pro Kai Widdrington, according to many Instagram pictures.

Kai is photographed at a Christmas light display at La Piazzetta, Portofino’s main square.

On Wednesday night, Giovanni shared the clips.

This year, Giovanni and Rose Ayling Ellis, a deaf actress from the BBC series EastEnders, won the Glitterball Trophy.

Meanwhile, Kai was matched with AJ Odudu but was unable to compete in the final due to injury, according to BirminghamLive.

Following Rose’s success on Strictly, Giovanni thinks we should ‘all do more’ to embrace others.

After Nancy and Rhys Stephenson were eliminated in the semi-final, Johannes Radebe and John Whaite finished second and third, respectively, in the two-horse race finale.

Kai and Giovanni are good friends, and AJ joked during the season that the Italian had taken over as the hunk’s partner.

During the lockdown, Kai and Giovanni, both 31, initially disclosed they were living together by posting amusing videos on Instagram.

AJ returned to social media this week with a new homage to Kai, the son of footballer Tommy.

“I loved seeing @bbcstrictly Xmas Special & now I’m OBSESSED with the seasonal edit of our Waltz by @fayniandstitch,” she posted on Instagram.

“@kaiwidd’s waltz is the gift that keeps on giving, and I’m here to take advantage of it.”