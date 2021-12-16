Gino D’Acampo has come under fire for slamming’moron’ parents for picky eaters.

The parents were called “morons” and “idiots” by Gino.

The 45-year-old believes that picky eating is the fault of the parents and that it can simply be avoided by forcing the youngsters to eat what they’re given.

Adil Ray of Good Morning Britain was mortified after reading an unfortunate teleprompter gaffe.

The ITV personality told Annie O’Leary and Wendy Golledge on the Sweat, Snot, and Tears podcast that he doesn’t believe in fussiness when it comes to eating, saying, “There’s no such thing as a fussy youngster.”

The chef and his wife, Jessica, have three children, and he claimed that he is a harsh parent who will send his children to bed without dinner if they refuse to eat.

He went on to say that he will occasionally feed his children the previous night’s dinner for breakfast the next day in order for them to remember the lesson.

Gino slammed parents who have to fight their children to get them to eat their meals, saying: “A youngster does not grow up to be picky. It’s not going to happen. The parents are the ones who can’t be bothered to fight. They aren’t interested in having the debate at the table.

“When people talk to me about picky eaters, I tell them that there is no such thing as a picky eater, but there is such a thing as moronic parenting. I’m referring to fools.

“They aren’t worried by the fact that their children are going to bed hungry. I’m sure I can.” He said, ” “I’m a severe father. I’m always ready for a brawl. I don’t care who I’m fighting with, whether it’s my wife, my children, or my daughter, because I believe the extra fights I’m having now will pay off tomorrow.” The Italian also drew parallels between parenting and raising a pet dog, saying: “For the love of God, I’m not comparing a dog to a child, but it’s akin to having a small puppy.

“All you have to do is whack him a couple of times and warn him not to do the wee on.”

