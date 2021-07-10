Ginger Zee responds to Troll’s claim that she’s been paid millions to read cue cards.

When an online troll mocked Ginger Zee and her career on social media, she stood firm.

The Twitter debate began after ABC News’ chief meteorologist stated on Twitter on Friday, “I am human.” This is merely a friendly reminder.”

“You’re paid millions to read cue cards,” an anonymous Twitter user who claimed the name of “Family Guy” protagonist Peter Griffin commented on her post.

Zee replied to the user by stating that she improvises her reports. “Could you kindly bring me millions of dollars, and no, I don’t read anything — I improvise. She wrote, “I’m a scientist who talks about science without a script.”

The troll persisted in attacking Zee and interrogating her credentials.

“A scientist?” you might wonder. Sorry, baby, you’re just a weather person who looks amazing in a skirt,” the Twitter user replied, facepalming and laughing emojis included.

The hater was retorted by Zee, who stated emphatically that being intellectual and looking nice are not mutually exclusive.

“Peter — I’m simply responding to you a second time in case the information is useful to others. Women can be scientists while yet looking stylish in a skirt. Zee tweeted, “I happen to be one of those women.” “If you don’t know the facts, don’t project your wrath and dissatisfaction onto others.”

Several of Zee’s followers were similarly offended by the Twitter user’s remarks.

“You’re the issue. One person remarked, “I’ve never felt so threatened by a smart and attractive lady.”

“Wow Peter, sometimes it is more sensible to just not allow those truly idiotic words roll off your tongue and past your lips,” another netizen remarked, while another added, “It is better to be silent and thought to be an idiot, than to speak aloud and prove it.”

Another fan congratulated Zee for sticking up for herself, saying that her admirers admire her work.

“It’s fantastic that you now have the opportunity to learn more about her degree and studies. She showed me how to respond to negative text in a positive way. This one was difficult for me to articulate what I really wanted to say. Ginger, you go! The fan remarked, “Your intelligent fans love your science!”