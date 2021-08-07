Gina Marie Krasley, star of ‘My 600-Lb Life,’ died at the age of 30; her family encourages charitable donations.

Gina Marie Krasley, the star of “My 600-lb Life,” has died. She was 30 years old at the time.

According to her obituary, the TV personality died Sunday at her home in Tuckerton, New Jersey, surrounded by relatives. Her cause of death was unknown.

TLC paid tribute to Krasley after learning of her passing on Twitter, writing, “TLC was extremely saddened by the loss of Gina Krasley, who documented her weight-loss journey on ‘My 600lb Life.'” At this difficult time, our thoughts and prayers are with her family.”

Krasley was born in Galloway, New Jersey, and lived in Forked River, Barnegat, and Tuckerton in the last six years, according to her obituary.

It went on to say that Krasley’s “biggest interest was dancing,” and that she “would make up dances with her sister and kids in the neighborhood growing up.”

“She launched the Tiktok movement of ‘dancing has no size limit,’ and she hoped to one day open a dance facility for special needs children. Gina had a role in the film ‘Walking to the Waterline’ when she was younger, and she enjoyed playing video games and spending time with her family, according to her obituary.

Krasley is survived by her six-year-old wife Elizabeth Krasley, her mother Cathy Devereux, her sister Ali Samuels, and her brother-in-law Keith Samuels, all of whom appeared in “My 600-lb Life.” Her grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, dog Bubba, and cat Daisy are among among those she leaves behind.

Krasley’s family urged donations to mental health charities in her memory after her death.

Krasley made an appearance on the fifth episode of Season 8 of “My 600-lb Life,” which aired in January 2020.

During her appearance, she said that she had struggled with weight since she was a child, when she turned to food for solace.

Krasley remarked, “My life has been difficult.” “The first memory I have is of my older sister, Ali, being diagnosed with agoraphobia when I was seven years old and she was eleven. I always felt that all of my mother’s attention was focused on my sister, therefore I felt like I was thrown under the rug my entire life.”

“I felt incredibly jealous of my sister, and I remember what made me forget about the anguish of being abandoned was eating — and by the time I was 10, I had already gained over 150 pounds,” she continued.

Her relationship with her wife Beth was also explored in the episode, as was the burden her illness put on the couple’s home life.

"All because of me, I'm destroying any opportunity I have for a future.