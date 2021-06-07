‘Gilmore Girls’: Scott Patterson Reveals Which 1 of His Co-Stars Is ‘Nothing Like’ Their Character

Scott Patterson’s talking out about Gilmore Girls. The 62-year-old actor, best known for playing the show’s diner owner Luke Danes, recently stated who among the Gilmore Girls actors is “nothing like” the character they play. Is it Lauren Graham (Lorelai Gilmore)? No. Alexis Bledel (Rory Gilmore)? Try again. It’s Michael Winters, or as fans of the iconic 2000s series know him, Taylor Doose.

Taylor Doose is an uptight Stars Hollow resident on ‘Gilmore Girls’

Gilmore Girls wouldn’t be the TV program it is without the strange yet wonderful individuals who reside in the fictional town of Stars Hollow, Connecticut, with Rory and Lorelai. Among them is Taylor. He’s all about making the town just so. He maintains an impeccably groomed lawn and is on the town’s beautification committee.

Not only that but Taylor’s also a business owner and Stars Hollow’s most politically involved inhabitant. He owns various buildings, or as Luke describes it, he’s “systematically buying up the town.” Taylor owns Doose’s Market, an apartment complex, and subsequently, much to Luke’s dismay, Taylor’s Olde Fashioned Soda Shoppe. In addition to that he’s town selectman. As such Taylor leads town meetings and organizes activities in Stars Hollow. And he accomplishes it all while wearing a cardigan.

Throughout the series it’s Taylor who grants the required permits and reprimands those who don’t adhere by town rules. On multiple instances his emphasis on obeying the rules angers Stars Hollow homeowners especially Luke, Lorelai, and Jackson Belleville (Jackson Douglas) (Jackson Douglas).

Scott Patterson claims Michael Winters is ‘nothing like’ Taylor Doose

While promoting his Gilmore Girls rerun podcast I’m All… This narrative is a quick summary. Hope you enjoyed.