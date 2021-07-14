Gillian Anderson Says Goodbye to Bras: ‘It doesn’t matter whether my breasts reach my belly button,’ she says.

During the pandemic, many women recognized what Gillian Anderson is saying. The actress from “The X-Files” says she has opted to forego wearing a bra since it makes her feel uncomfortable.

“I no longer wear a bra. I’m unable to wear a bra. In an Instagram Live video on Tuesday, the 52-year-old apologized.

“It makes no difference to me if my breasts reach my belly button. She said, “I’m not wearing a bra anymore because it’s just too f—ing uncomfortable.”

Anderson’s announcement was quickly applauded by female followers who had already given up wearing a bra after working from home for months.

“Amen sisters!!!!,” one individual wrote. Years ago, I stopped wearing bras! We, as women, are entitled to our comfort. This is fantastic! Why on earth shouldn’t women be able to experience the same level of comfort in their clothing and shoes as men have for years?!?! “Big grin!!!”

“Oh, my goodness!” exclaimed another person. This morning, I was thinking the same thing. Why can’t they just grow when we have a kid and then fade away after the baby is done with them?”

One social media user welcomed the work-from-home arrangement as a watershed moment for women who no longer have to wear bras. “This is why, no joke, I’m going to keep working from home.”

Anderson is presently starring in Netflix’s “Sex Education” as a sex therapist and in “The Crown” as former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

In 1997, she received an Emmy for her performance in “The X-Files.”

According to Page Six, she recently garnered her sixth Emmy nomination for her depiction of Thatcher in “The Crown.”

Anderson also stated that her go-to lockdown gear is a pair of comfortable black track trousers and a black sweatshirt, sans the bra, in the 32-minute video when she answered questions from fans.

According to In Style, which cited data from research organization NPD, while many women appeared to have emancipated themselves from the constraining bras, sales of the basic undergarment had not decreased significantly.

Bra sales did well even during the pandemic, according to Kristen Classi-Zummo, director of market insights and clothing at the NPD Group, contrasted to women’s clothes, which showed a drop in demand during the period.

Women’s clothes was down 21% in dollars, according to Classi-Zummo.

She explained that sports bra sales increased in the second half of 2020 (June to December), but demand for once-popular underwire bras decreased.

NPD Group, on the other hand, is not surprised. The pandemic has only expedited a tendency that has been going on for some time. Brief News from Washington Newsday.