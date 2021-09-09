Giles and Mary from Gogglebox as fans have never seen them before.

Fans of Gogglebox were overjoyed when Giles Wood and Mary Killen shared a snapshot from their wedding day.

Since their initial appearance on the renowned Channel 4 show in 2015, the husband and wife stars have established themselves as fan favorites.

With 152k Instagram followers, the pair shared a beautiful photo looking back at their nuptials ahead of the new series’ premiere later this month.

The Wiltshire couple met when they were 21 years old and have been married for 30 years.

Instagram

In this memorable wedding day photograph, Giles and Mary’s famed eccentric style is on display.

Mary is happy as the newlywed makes her way down the steps with a bunch of flowers, while Giles opts for a classic style of a long tail jacket with pale grey slacks.

Fans filled the comments section with appreciation for the ‘beautiful’ photo.

“The finest photo of all time,” Sarah added. I’m guessing Giles left the following day?”

“What a good-looking couple, Mary, you remind me of Marianne Faithfull there,” Cariad remarked.

“Awww love this picture,” Jeanne said.

“Aww, simply gorgeous,” Johanna wrote.

“Wow, you both look amazing,” Tina said.