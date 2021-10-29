Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik Yolanda Hadid Harassment Allegations Land Singer On Probation

During a furious family quarrel last month at his Pennsylvania home, Zayn Malik allegedly harassed ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid and her mother, Yolanda Hadid.

For slamming Yolanda, 57, into a dresser and calling her a “slut,” the former One Direction star was charged with four counts of harassment. According to Page Six, Malik, 28, filed his plea on Wednesday and was sentenced to 90 days of probation for each offense, for a total of 360 days.

Malik “shoved [Yolanda] into a dresser, causing mental anguish and physical damage,” according to docs obtained by TMZ.

He allegedly urged Yolanda to keep her distance from his 13-month-old daughter Khai, whom he shares with Gigi.

During the incident, Malik allegedly yelled at Gigi, “Strap on some [expletive]balls and protect your partner against your [expletive]mother in my house,” according to documents.

Malik almost got into a fight with a security guard who was present, according to the documents.

Malik was fined and told to stay away from Yolanda as part of his plea deal. He must also complete an anger management class and a domestic violence supervision program, which can be canceled after six months provided all of the terms of his plea are met with no violations.

Zayn had denied striking Yolanda during the dispute until the specifics of his no-contest plea were made public.

“I firmly deny striking Yolanda Hadid, and I reject to provide any additional specifics for the sake of my daughter. I hope Yolanda will reconsider her false charges and work to repair these family issues in private,” he stated.

He asked privacy for Khai’s sake in a message posted on Twitter on Thursday.

The same day, Gigi, 26, issued a statement about the family feud.

“Gigi is completely concerned with Khai’s well-being. During this moment, she requests solitude “E! News was informed by a spokesperson for the supermodel.

Yolanda has yet to officially respond to the allegations.