Gigi Hadid Takes Over Chrissy Teigen’s Netflix Series “Never Have I Ever”

In the second season of Netflix’s popular series “Never Have I Ever,” Gigi Hadid has taken over as the narrator from Chrissy Teigen.

On Thursday, the second season premiered, and Hadid, 26, came to Twitter to give her thoughts on narrating the new episode.

She tweeted, “Had the finest time getting to narrate a new episode of @neverhaveiever!” “Watch Season 2 on @netflix RIGHT NOW!”

Teigen was replaced as a result of a recent cyberbullying episode involving her.

According to Variety, Teigen was meant to give her voice to narrate one of the episodes in the Netflix comedy developed by Mindy Kaling.

Teigen was withdrawn from the project last month when another model, Courtney Stodden, said that Teigen “would secretly DM me and tell me to kill myself.” “I can’t wait for you to die,” she says.

Teigen also wrote an open letter about the incident last month, in which she stated that she is “deeply ashamed.” On Wednesday, she came to Instagram to discuss her mental health, but the post was met with criticism from social media users, who labeled the mother of two a “attention seeker.”

Fans can, however, listen to Hadid’s narration in the third episode of the Netflix series.

“This is Paxton Hall-Yoshida, and I’m Paxton Hall-Yoshida. “He’s a 16-year-old boy from Sherman Oaks, California, and I’m Gigi Hadid, a model, designer, activist, and former 16-year-old from California,” Hadid says in the first scene.

“You might wonder why Old Gigers is taking time out of her hectic schedule to tell the narrative of a 16-year-old lad.’ I can relate to this kid, believe it or not. People only view us as sex symbols, therefore we’re both continually underestimated,” she continued.

The story follows the difficult life of an Indian American adolescent. The story is based on Kaling’s own childhood experiences. Kaling is now promoting the series with Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, the show’s lead actress.

On Thursday, she shared a series of images of herself and Ramakrishnan on Instagram.