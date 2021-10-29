Gigi Hadid Speaks Out About Zayn Malik’s Supposed Feud With Yolanda Hadid.

Gigi Hadid has issued a statement regarding her boyfriend Zayn Malik and her mother Yolanda Hadid’s apparent feud.

Despite the claims, a spokesman for the supermodel, 26, told E! News on Thursday that she is focused on her and Malik’s 13-month-old daughter, Khai. She also said she didn’t want to say anything else.

“Gigi is completely concerned with Khai’s well-being. “She requests privacy throughout this time,” the representative said.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum said she was involved in a violent argument with the former One Direction member, 28, hours before, according to TMZ, which cited unnamed people with direct knowledge of the situation.

According to the outlet’s sources, Yolanda said that Malik “hit” her last week and that she was considering filing a police report. Yolanda did not disclose any information about what she claims caused the alleged assault, but sources believe she sticks by her story.

According to the outlet, no police report has been made yet.

Malik later told TMZ that he “adamantly” denies striking his partner’s mother, and that he hopes Yolanda will “reconsider her false allegations and go toward healing these family issues in private.”

Moments before TMZ published its article, Malik took to Twitter to address the subject, alleging in a long post that the information about him and Yolanda had been “leaked” to the press.

“As you all know, I am a private person, and I am very much interested in providing a safe and private environment for my kid to grow up in,” the singer explained. “A location where intimate family concerns aren’t exposed for all to probe and pick apart on the public stage.” I agreed not to defend allegations coming from an altercation I had with a family member of my spouse’s who visited our home when my partner was gone many weeks ago in order to secure that space for her.” Malik went on to say that this should have been a “private matter,” but that despite his efforts to get their family back to a “peaceful” state, their disagreement was “leaked” to the media.

Yolanda has remained silent on the claims.

There had been no reports of any conflicts between Malik and Yolanda prior to the purported feud. In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar earlier this year, Gigi discussed her mother and boyfriend’s relationship.

In their family discussions, Gigi stated, "He's typically on my mom's side." "So he's astute in that regard."