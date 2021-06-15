Gigi Hadid is resurrecting neon make-up – Here’s how to recreate the look at home.

When it comes to beauty looks, neon makeup doesn’t immediately conjure up images of elegance and refinement; instead, it conjures up images of our teenage years, when we’d play around with any color in the palette.

Gigi Hadid, on the other hand, is altering that one beauty look at a time. The supermodel’s new look features a hint of bright orange on the inside of her eyes, proving that neon can be worn in a mature manner.

This isn’t the first time Hadid has sparked a beauty trend, and neon is sure to be big this summer. Want to give it a shot but aren’t sure where to begin? Any of these options will make your vibrant colors stand out…

Neon undertones

Twist a page from Hadid’s book and dab hints of your favorite bright color around your eyes for a subtle take on the trend. This might be an electric blue eyeliner or a bright pink blended into a chaotic cat eye.

Concentrate on the eyeshadow.

If you’re not very good at applying make-up, eyeshadow will be your best bet. This takes very little time and effort; all you have to do is apply a bright color to your lids – the smudgier the better.

Go for the visual.

Combine neon colors with another major make-up trend: graphic forms, if you truly want to take your look to the next level. This might be anything from a simple geometric cat eye to tiny lines all over your lids. If you’re stumped for ideas, check the TV show Euphoria, which features a lot of highly colored, graphic make-up.

Bring your lips forward.

It’s not only about the eyes; your lips can also play a part. An electric blue lipstick might be tricky to pull off, so focus on neon pinks and bright reds – and make sure they have an extra glossy finish, for the ultimate impact.

Let your nails have a good time.

Painting your nails is probably the most wearable way to work neon into your beauty. Make a block. (This is a short article)