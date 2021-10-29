Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have broken up due to the singer’s alleged feud with the model’s mother.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have broken up yet again. Their breakup comes two years after they rekindled their relationship and one year after their daughter, Khai, was born.

According to People, the supermodel and the former One Direction star have split due to Malik’s apparent feud with the former’s mother, Yolanda.

“Right now, they aren’t together. However, they are both good parents “according to the source “They share parental responsibilities. Of course, Yolanda is very protective of Gigi. She only wants the best for her granddaughter and daughter.” According to a source close to Gigi’s camp, the model has been focused on their child since the pair called it quits. “Gigi is completely concerned with Khai’s well-being. During this moment, she requests privacy “The outlet was told by a source.

Following reports that Yolanda was ready to file a police complaint against her daughter’s beau for allegedly assaulting her, news of Hadid and Malik’s divorce broke. Malik rejected the accusation, telling TMZ that he “decided not to contest accusations coming from an incident I had with a family member of my girlfriend who visited our home when my partner was away some weeks ago.” Malik further stated that he wanted the situation to be kept quiet.

“This was and still should be a private matter,” the singer said in a statement. “However, it appears for the time being that there is divisiveness, and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow me to co-parent my daughter in the manner that she deserves, this has been ‘leaked’ to the press.”

Malik was reportedly alluding to Yolanda in his statement, according to People.

Since 2015, Hadid and Malik have been in an on-again, off-again relationship. They originally ignited romance speculations after being seen together at an American Music Awards after-party in November 2015. Hadid participated in Malik’s PDA-filled music video for his track “Pillow Talk” in 2016, after avoiding inquiries about the rumors for months.

In 2019, they resumed their romance after a breakup for the first time. “Hey Valentine,” Hadid captioned a photo of Malik she posted on Instagram at the time. In September 2020, they welcomed their first child together.