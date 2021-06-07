Giada De Laurentiis’ Raspberry Tiramisu is a Vibrant Take on the Iconic Italian Dessert.

There’s something about finishing a dinner with a piece of tiramisu. The espresso and mascarpone cheese flavors are prominent in this creamy and traditional Italian dessert.

Giada De Laurentiis, the host of Food Network’s Giada De Laurentiis, has created a vivid version of the dessert with fresh raspberries.

The traditional tiramisu recipe by De Laurentiis

Six egg yolks, sugar, mascarpone cheese, espresso, dark rum, packaged ladyfinger cookies, and bittersweet chocolate are all used in the Giada at Home star’s original tiramisu.

You’ll need an electric mixer for this recipe.