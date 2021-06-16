Giada De Laurentiis Makes Delicious and Healthy Desserts with These Ingredient Substitutes

Giada De Laurentiis has made no secret of her fondness for sweets. The Everyday Italian celebrity still allows herself occasional sugary pleasures, but with more thoughtful changes, after recently adjusting her diet to focus more on healthy food. In her new book, De Laurentiis gives a list of goods that are both easier on the digestive system and lighter on the wallet as replacements to typical baking ingredients.

Giada De Laurentiis refers to her sugar addiction as a “addiction.”

The Food Network personality stated in her book Eat Better, Feel Better: My Recipes for Wellness and Healing, Inside and Out that she used to try to boost her energy by eating sweets throughout the day. De Laurentiis’ passion to health and wellbeing led her to discover she had an unhealthy sugar addiction.

De Laurentiis wrote, “It wasn’t a treat for me until I made a real effort to cut down on how much sugar I ate, it was a legitimate addiction for me until I made a real effort to cut down on how much sugar I ate, it wasn’t a treat for me, it was a legitimate addiction for me until I made a real effort to cut down on how much sugar I ate “The ultimate bad boyfriend, pulling me back time after time despite the fact that I knew I’d despise myself the next day. The only positive thing I can say about sugar is that the less of it you consume, the less you crave it. But it’s been difficult to overcome that habit, and it’s a constant battle.”

While the chef de cuisine has reduced her sugar intake, she still allows for occasional pleasures. De Laurentiis discovered a few components that keep sweets sweet without causing intestinal problems.

“However, when it comes to sweets, I’ve discovered that a handful of ingredients (some of which are new to my cupboard) allows me to cook in a way that feels comfortable and joyful without the sugar/dairy/gluten aftertaste,” the Giada at Home star added. “Don’t worry; the list isn’t long. I don’t like running around town seeking for specialist products that are three times the price of what I used to buy, and I won’t expect you to.”