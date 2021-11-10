Gia Giudice Talks About Her Father Joe Giudice’s Reunion Weekend.

During their reunion in the Bahamas, Gia Giudice showed her fans how she spent her weekend with her father Joe Giudice.

The 20-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a series of photos she shot while visiting her father in Nassau. Gia tweeted a snapshot of herself and Joe, 49, smiling to the camera as posing outdoors for their night out in the city in a post she labeled “weekend recap.” Gia looked gorgeous in her brown gown and black pumps, while her father looked dashing in his blue long sleeved shirt, black slacks, and dark blue shoes.

The father and daughter were also photographed with Gia’s boyfriend, Christian Carmichael, in the same location. He, too, dressed casually in a white shirt and black slacks, but he added a cross necklace and a bracelet to his ensemble.

Gia wore a pale green two-piece bikini in the third photo she published. For their sunny outing at the beach, she stood close to her father, who was shirtless but dressed in a pair of swimming trunks and dark sunglasses.

Gia’s most recent snapshot only showed her father, who sat across the table from her. They had some downtime at Joe’s to have a home-cooked lunch together, according to the photo.

Fans couldn’t resist but send encouraging notes for the father and daughter, who had been separated due to the pandemic. Because of the restrictions, Joe’s children with ex-wife Teresa Giudice, also 49, were reportedly unable to visit him in the Bahamas.

“When you’re among your daughters, you’re incredibly bright.” One fan said, “I can see it in your eyes.”

“I was thinking the same thing.” Another person said, “He seems so comfortable and cheerful.”

“I adore these photos of you and your father. A third user wrote, “You can see the love in his eyes.”

Joe, who has been living in the Bahamas since being deported to his native Italy in 2019, was the first to post images from their reunion weekend on Instagram.

On Saturday, the former “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star shared a photo of Gia cradling a puppy, claiming that his daughter was adoring a new buddy.

During their reunion, he also sent a heartfelt message to his followers, reminding them of the things they should be doing.