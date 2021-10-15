Gerry Cardinale, who is he? Meet the man who could become Liverpool’s next owner.

Gerry Cardinale has refused to rule out the possibility of becoming Liverpool’s next owner.

The RedBird CEO has already invested heavily in FSG, with the Liverpool owners stating in a statement that “the deal is part of an ongoing strategic collaboration between the two firms that will focus on the aggressive pursuit of expansion prospects for FSG.”

“Fenway Sports Group is unique not only for the quality of its sports franchises and assets, but for the extremely disciplined, results-oriented organization that John, Tom, Mike, and the FSG team have established over the past 20 years,” said Cardinale, who founded and manages RedBird.

“RedBird shares our enthusiasm for performance-driven investing, company operations, the fan experience, and community service. We’re excited to bring our experience creating major sports franchises to this incredible leadership team, which includes our fellow new owners LeBron, Maverick, and Paul.” But who exactly is Cardinale? Let’s begin at the very beginning.

Cardinale, who was born and raised in the affluent Main Line suburbs of Philadelphia, excelled in both academics and sports, particularly rowing, and went on to Harvard University, where he earned an AB (Bachelor of the Arts) from 1985 and 1989.

Cardinale then had his first experience of Europe as a Rhodes Scholar at Oxford University, where he earned his Master of Philosophy in Politics and Political Theory between 1989 and 1991.

During his time at Oxford, he pursued his passion for rowing, which he attributes to his father, Jack Kelly, a three-time Olympic gold medalist and father of actress Grace Kelly, who rose from humble beginnings as a Philadelphia bricklayer to achieve success on the water and in business.

Cardinale, who cites life lessons learnt via rowing for his approach to life and business, competed in the historic Oxford/Cambridge Boat Race while in England, as well as the Henley Regatta during his time at Harvard.

He began his career, like many bankers, with Goldman Sachs in New York, where he spent 20 years and rose to partner before leaving in 2012, after a brief stint at BDT Capital Partners. “The summary has come to an end.”