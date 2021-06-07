Georgia Harrison Admits She Wishes She Had Turned Coat During Season 34 of ‘The Challenge’

Georgia Harrison of The Challenge was eliminated three times during War of the Worlds 2, despite having already shown herself during her rookie season. Harrison reflected on her performance a few years after WOW2 aired, admitting she regretted not switching teams or turning coat when she had the chance.

Georgia Harrison made her television debut on the show ‘The Challenge: War of the Worlds.’

Georgia Harrison, a native of England, made her reality television debut in 2014 on the UK reality show The Only Way Is Essex, followed by a brief cameo on the dating programme Love Island three years later.

