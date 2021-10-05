George Clooney, the director of “The Tender Bar,” gave Ben Affleck “best” acting notes.

Ben Affleck and George Clooney had only kind things to say about one another.

Clooney and Affleck both attended the premiere of “The Tender Bar” on the red carpet outside the DGA Theater Complex in Los Angeles on Sunday. Clooney directs the picture, which Affleck stars in.

The cast was questioned about their experience working with Clooney as director in an exclusive interview with The Hollywood Reporter. The “Justice League” star revealed that the “Ocean’s Eleven” actor gave him the most beneficial notes.

“Of any director I’ve ever worked with, he gave me the best notes; the most playable, practical notes. It’s a result of him having done this job for so long, done it so brilliantly, and learnt from so many great directors,” Affleck told THR. “He gives credit to other directors he’s worked with, but it’s also a testament to his own experience and the time he’s dedicated to acting and playing the characters he’s played.”

Clooney’s wit was also lauded by Affleck, who said he could describe what he wanted in such a way that “the choices are so spot on that you’re embarrassed you didn’t think of it.” Affleck also claimed that with a few easy recommendations, he could make a scene “five times better.”

“I’ve had moments when a director talks for 45 minutes before a scene and it’s tortuous and esoteric, and you leave thinking, ‘I don’t know how to play this,’” Affleck remarked. “George leaves comments that are both about the character’s interior life and the detail of what’s going on right now. He is a true professional. I’m really grateful that I had the opportunity to work with him.”

Clooney, on the other hand, commended Affleck as an actor. “Casting is everything,” he believes. He said, “Ben is a pretty brilliant actor,” praising the “Batman v Superman” star, noting, “The producers has to choose the appropriate people for the project.”

Affleck and Clooney previously collaborated as co-producers on the film “Argo,” for which they both won Academy Awards. They had a “wonderful time” in the 2012 drama, according to Affleck. However, they have yet to share the screen together, and Affleck would like the chance to work alongside Clooney.

Affleck told Entertainment Tonight, “I would love to.” “He has to hire me.” He has to cast himself and hire me, after all. Maybe that’ll be the next step. Brief News from Washington Newsday.