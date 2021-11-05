George Clooney has called on the media to stop publishing photos of celebrities’ children, describing it as “intrusive.”

George Clooney has slammed a British tabloid and other publications for posting images of Billie Lourd’s one-year-old baby.

He encouraged the Daily Mail and other similar organizations to cease releasing images of celebrity children in an open letter to the British tabloid on Thursday, calling them “invasive.”

Because his wife, Amal Clooney, is a human rights lawyer and he is an actor, Clooney stated that he saw pictures of Kingston Lourd, the son of Billie and grandson of the late actor Carrie Fisher and Creative Artists Agency managing director Bryan Lourd, on the Daily Mail, and that even his children are threatened by the photos published by celebrity-hunting paparazzi.

He wrote, “Having just seen photos of Billie Lourd’s 1-year-old kid in your publication, and the fact that you later took those pictures down, we would urge that you refrain from placing our children’s faces in your publication.”

“As a public figure, I accept the frequently intrusive photographs as a cost of doing my work.” No such commitment has been made by our children. My wife’s job requires her to face and put terrorist groups on trial, and we take every precaution we can to keep our family safe,” he stated.

Clooney also stated that celebrities cannot protect their children if their faces are on the cover of magazines. “We have never sold a photograph of our children, we are not on social media, and we never post images of them since doing so might jeopardize their life.” He went on to say, “Not paranoid jeopardy, but actual world difficulties with real world implications.”

He closed his email by stating that “the necessity to safeguard innocent youngsters from being targeted” is stronger than “the need to sell advertisements.”

Clooney’s request isn’t the first time a celebrity has asked for the privacy of their children to be respected by a newspaper. To safeguard their privacy, several other celebrities prefer not to publish images of their children on social media or blur their faces in their posts. Michael Jackson wore extensive face covers for his children whenever they went out when he was alive.