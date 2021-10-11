George Clooney Explains Why He Isn’t Running For Office.

George Clooney has been involved in politics throughout his career, but he has no ambitions to run for government in the near future.

During an appearance on BBC’s “The Andrew Marr Show” to promote his next film “The Tender Bar,” the 60-year-old star of “Money Monster” ruled out a second career in politics.

When asked if he would ever contemplate running for office, the Oscar winner answered, “No, because I truly would like to have a great life.”

Clooney told Andrew Marr, the host of the show, “‘We have to think of these as the halcyon years,’ I told my wife [Amal Clooney] as I turned 60 this year. We were both working a lot, as we both do, and I said, ‘We have to think of these as the halcyon years.’ If we keep our health, which we do… and I’m 60 and still play basketball and do the things I enjoy, but I’ll be 80 in 20 years, and that’s a serious number.” “It makes no difference how much you exercise or eat. You’re eighty years old, “He went on to say more. “As a result, I told them, ‘We have to make sure we appreciate and live these years to the fullest.'” When Clooney was promoting his film “Our Brand Is Crisis,” a campaign comedy about the role American political consultants played in the 2002 Bolivian election, speculations that he was considering a presidential candidacy were debunked.

“I’ve been asked that for almost two decades, and the response is always the same: no. Who would want to live in such a place?” During a news appearance in Beverly Hills at the time, he was cited by The Daily Beast as saying.

Clooney called the life of a politician “hell” and stated that he was only interested in “being active from the outside and trying to get things done that are important to me.”

Currently, the Hollywood actor is concentrating on his job and family. He told Entertainment Tonight in April that he is “happy and blessed” in his marriage to Amal Clooney, whom he married in 2014, and their family.

Clooney and his human rights lawyer wife spoke about balancing their careers with raising 4-year-old twins Ella and Alexander at the opening of his new film “The Tender Bar” in Los Angeles earlier this month. Amal considers herself fortunate to have a “really supportive partner” in Clooney.

Amal also told ET that her husband is a “fantastic” teacher. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.