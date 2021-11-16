George Clooney Discusses Fatherhood And How It Has Changed His Life.

On Monday’s episode of “WTF With Marc Maron,” George Clooney, now 60, discussed home bliss and the delights of marriage and fatherhood “a podcast

Clooney, who was formerly one of Hollywood’s most famous bachelors, has recently become a family man. He stated meeting Amal, 43, changed his perspective about marriage and having children on the podcast.

“Listen, I didn’t want to get married, and I certainly didn’t want to have children.” “And then this incredible human being arrived into my life, and I just fell madly in love, and I knew everything was going to be different from the minute I met her,” the “Ocean’s Eleven” star told host Maron.

Clooney praised his human rights lawyer wife Amal as “the most incredible, talented, brilliant, gorgeous lady” he has ever encountered.

The original spark for the lady he married, he claimed, was “”I went out with a number of extremely nice, brilliant, and creative individuals,” she said, “and it was nothing I’ve ever experienced before.” It’s simply that every now and then, there’s someone who’s made just for you.” After less than a year of dating, the couple married in 2014. Clooney admitted that when he and Amal decided to have children, they “got into a conversation.”

“We’d been married for about a year and we were visiting a friend’s house and they had a kid who was noisy and unpleasant and I was like, ‘Oh s**t!'” he explained.

Amal had realized how they were being treated, according to the two-time Oscar winner “”We’re both very lucky in life,” he acknowledged, “and we’re lucky we discovered one other.”

“It seems like that good fortune should be shared with some other people,” Amal said, to which he answered, “Well, I’m in if you’re in.””

They started trying for a child, but they never expected to have twins, according to the “Batman & Robin” star. He explained, “I was gobsmacked because I was kind of up for one.”

In the podcast, the father of two discussed his favorite aspects of fatherhood and revealed that his 4-year-old twins Ella and Alexander already have strong ideas despite their young age.

Clooney stated, “They’re funny and they play jokes on me.”

Clooney previously told People that he learned how to pull off the “diaper prank,” which they perform whenever a stranger is present.

“I did collaborate with them on a prank that involved putting Nutella in a diaper and then eating it. Whenever there is a stranger. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.