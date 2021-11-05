‘Genuinely Affectionate’ During NYC Dinner Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Report date.

According to a report, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were unconcerned about the multiple dating rumors surrounding them and were very affectionate at their last meal.

Kardashian, 41, and Davidson, 27, went on two dinner dates in New York City after their hand-holding incident last week fuelled dating speculations. Unnamed eyewitnesses told Page Six that “they were smiling and laughing a lot and seemed really affectionate with each other” at their second dinner date on Wednesday night. “But there was no Kravis-style PDA,” the insider continued, referring to Kardashian’s sister Kourtney Kardashian’s hot-and-heavy antics with Travis Barker.

According to the source, Kardashian and Davidson were sitting at Zero Bond together. A larger party, including Simon Huck, his fiancée, Phil Riportella, and Jonathan “Foodgod” Cheban, joined them at the table. As an early birthday present for Huck, who turns 38 on Friday, a cake was brought out to the gathering.

According to the publication, they likely chose Zero Bond since the club’s owner is a close friend of Kardashian’s. Meanwhile, a source told Page Six that the night was “casual” and “less dramatic.” The informant stated, “Kim and Pete were pretty low-key.”

According to another source, Nicky Hilton was having a party in the same restaurant with Haute Living magazine on the same night. Paris Hilton, Nicky’s sister and a close friend of Kardashian, was not present. According to those close to the situation, Kardashian was unlikely to see Nicky.

Another source at Nicky’s event said, “Nobody else in the venue saw [Kim and Pete].”

Prior to their date at Zero Bond, Davidson reportedly cooked supper for him and Kardashian on Campania’s rooftop on Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, Kate Beckinsale, Davidson’s ex-girlfriend, responded quietly to the “Saturday Night Live” star’s dating prowess theory. Many people appeared to be perplexed as to how Davidson was able to date celebrities like Kate Beckinsale, Ariana Grande, and Kim Kardashian, to mention a few.

“I love how every time Pete Davidson starts dating another beautiful celebrity everyone’s like ‘wtf is happening how did he do this what is this mystery???’ and everyone refuses to entertain the possibility that he might have a nice personality,” wrote writer Kristen Mulrooney in a tweet re-shared by Instagram account TalkThirtyToMe. According to E! News, Beckinsale appeared to approve of the statement by liking it.