Geno Doak, Mama June’s ex-boyfriend, was dumped because of his drinking problem, according to reports.

According to TMZ, the 42-year-old reality actress ended her relationship with her 45-year-old partner because she was tired of their previous lifestyle and he was still struggling with his alcoholism.

Mama June and Geno were not on the same page when it came to their sobriety, as the divisive matriarch had already resolved to make a positive change. Doak, on the other hand, continued to consume copious amounts of alcohol.

Geno was so upset when Mama June left and started seeing someone else that he spiraled out of control. According to sources, he went to a dark place, which led to his hospitalization in Fort Pierce, Florida in early September.

Geno arrived to a South Carolina rehabilitation clinic last week, where he will be a resident of the facility’s long-term rigorous program. According to records obtained by TMZ, the center’s director is obliged to spend at least 120 days in the facility. He also has the option of staying there for up to a year.

Doak is enrolled in a program aimed at assisting people in making a smooth transition to sobriety. It also assists people in obtaining work following their rehabilitation.

Mama June made the unexpected announcement on social media in mid-August that she and Geno were no longer together. “Listen, Geno isn’t even in the picture. During a live talk with a friend, she stated, “[He] hasn’t been a part of my life.”

Prior to her admittance, Geno made a mysterious Instagram post about letting go of someone who had been pleading for their release, which seemed to hint to their breakup.

In March of this year, Mama June and Geno were both detained on drug-related charges. Mama June was able to avoid incarceration in Season 5 of “Mama June: From Not To Hot.” Geno, on the other hand, was sentenced to 16 months in Alabama’s Macon Community Corrections for crack cocaine possession.

Before their breakup, the ex-couple had been together for six years. Doak began visiting Mama June in 2015, long before she had her dramatic makeover for her family’s reality show.