Geno Doak, Mama June’s boyfriend, was sentenced in a crack cocaine case, and the reality star was spotted with a new man.

Geno Doak, Mama June Shannon’s longtime lover, has been sentenced to 16 months in prison on drug charges, while the reality star has been photographed with a new man following their supposed breakup.

According to legal records acquired by TMZ on Wednesday, the 45-year-old was sentenced to one year and four months in Macon Community Corrections in Alabama for his crack cocaine case.

Geno has been recorded as an inmate after agreeing to a plea agreement, but he will not be physically imprisoned.

He will, however, be required to rigorously adhere to certain rules, or he would be imprisoned, according to the outlet.

Geno will still be on probation for another 24 months after finishing the 16-month sentence. As part of the arrangement he made with police, he was also required to complete a substance abuse treatment/evaluation.

Geno’s fate was not revealed in the Season 5 conclusion of “Mama June: From Not To Hot” because production for the show ended well before his sentence.

Meanwhile, Mama June, who turned 42 on Tuesday, was spared from serving time in prison for crack cocaine possession, which arose from her and Geno’s arrest on drug-related offenses in March 2019. At the time, she agreed to 100 hours of community service and court supervision.

Geno’s punishment comes just one day after Mama June fueled romance speculations when she was seen on social media with a new boyfriend.

Backwoods Barbi, a YouTube channel, released a video on Tuesday featuring Mama June and a bearded man named Jay. Jay is a TikTok user who made headlines recently after sharing a video of his first encounter with his “famous crush,” Mama June.

Jay could be seen flashing a large smile while getting a kiss on the cheek from the We TV star in the video, which Backwoods Barbi also included in the YouTube video. Mama June’s admirers were apparently taken aback by the video, and they immediately bombarded Jay’s latest livestream with queries about if they were dating.

Jay responded by stating unequivocally that he and Mama June are not dating. He did disclose, though, that he did take the reality TV star out to dinner and that they spent time together, kissing. He insisted, though, that they never hooked up.

Mama June sees Jay for the first time. Brief News from Washington Newsday.