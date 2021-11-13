Gemma Oaten’s celebrity ex, anorexia, and miscarriage trauma on Coronation Street.

This week, Gemma Oaten made her debut on Coronation Street.

On Wednesday’s episodes of the long-running soap, the 37-year-old soap star made her debut as Isla Haywood in Wetherfield.

The character has her sights set on Tyrone Dobbs, who she admires for standing up to Penny when she failed to invite Hope to her child’s birthday party.

Tyrone from Coronation Street will be bruised and bloodied next week after a fight over a lover.

Isla took Tyrone out on a date, but it was subsequently revealed that she is married to a man named Tony, putting Tyrone in a lot of difficulties.

Although the character is just temporary, Gemma has expressed her hopes that it would strike a chord with audiences and be made permanent.

“The producers and other cast members were saying Isla was such a fantastic character and needed to return,” she told the Mirror. Obviously, I’d like to work full-time on Corrie. The way I leave the cobblestones leaves a lot of room for someone to come back.

“I suppose I may be back if the fans appreciate the character and the authors want to develop her,” Gemma continued. All of the cast and crew seemed to be having a fantastic time, which is a sign that you’re producing some terrific television.” The actress is no new to the world of soaps, as fans of Emmerdale will recall her as Rachel Brekle.

From 2011 until 2015, Gemma played the character and was involved in a number of dramatic storylines, including a rollercoaster romance with Jai Sharma that resulted in the birth of Archie Breckle.

Rachel was killed off in Emmerdale in 2019 when her son discovered her body after she died of an unexplained cardiac problem.

Since 2017, Gemma has played Sydney Somers in a number of episodes of Holby City.

Away from the screen, Gemma had a brief relationship with Nick Knowles of DIY SOS in 2016.

The two were photographed outside an awards event by the Sunday Mirror, and Gemma said she was crushed when Nick stopped their whirlwind romance to reunite with his ex-wife.

She told The Mirror about it. “The summary has come to an end.”