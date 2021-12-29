Gemma Collins has accepted Rami Hawash’s second proposal and is now engaged for the second time.

Gemma Collins of The Only Way Is Essex has announced her engagement to Rami Hawash.

During lockdown, the 40-year-old reality TV actress reunited with her previous fiancé, seven years after their original engagement was called off.

She was photographed wearing a ring on her wedding finger, which sparked curiosity, and she later verified the rumors in an interview with The New York Times.

She confirmed the couple’s engagement by saying: “Yeah, but we can’t really say anything just now because Ram was married before and his paperwork hasn’t arrived yet, so we haven’t said anything till that’s done.

“They haven’t seen each other in two years. I’m familiar with her; she has a partner and is as good as gold. There is a youngster involved; he is just three years old, and I obviously adore him.

“However, I won’t be able to leave until that paperwork is signed.”

The couple began dating in 2011 and married for the first time in 2013.

She moved on with TOWIE co-star James ‘Arg’ Argent after they split up in 2014, only to have her heart broken again.

Gemma and Rami reconnected during the lockdown, and she’s been smitten with him ever since.