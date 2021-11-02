GBBO During caramel week, George commits a huge’memorable’ error.

This week on Channel 4’s Great British Bake Off, it was caramel week, which Prue characterized as “the week where anything can go wrong.”

This week, bakers were required to create a caramel dessert in order to dazzle the judges and the audience, but things did not go as planned.

George Aristidou, a 34-year-old baker, produced a caramel tart with a whipped cream layer.

Paul Hollywood of the Great British Bake Off is in tears after Prue Leith’s ‘filthy’ remark.

He piped the cream on top of the heated caramel, which began to melt.

As he began scooping the cream back off with his hands, the father of three quickly regretted his mistake.

Fans flocked to Twitter to share their amusement at the scene.

“George’s hands-on cream moment will be one of the unforgettable portions from this season, isn’t it #gbbo,” Cass said.

“George scooping the cream off the tart I can’t breathe,” Laura said, adding weeping laughing face emojis to the mix.

“No George grabbing fistfuls of cream and tossing it on the bench only to re-pipe it had killed me off #GBBO,” Leanne wrote.

However, as the program progressed, poor George became increasingly disorganized as he made a very risky move by making a pure sugar dome instead of employing xylitol in his showstopper.

Paul thought the baker’s dish was dry and wasn’t particularly thrilled, but Prue claimed she could eat a lot of it, so he had a mixed response.

But the taste wasn’t enough to get George through the next week, and he found himself in yet another awkward predicament when he was kicked out of the tent and sent home.

He claimed he was proud with his final showstopper and that his flavor choices had helped him come this far, despite the fact that he was slower than the other bakers on the competition and made mistakes, as evidenced by multiple instances in tonight’s episode.

According to the Londoner, “I had a horrible day that was nothing short of a nightmare. My bake curdled in the first task, and the cream decoration wasn’t excellent because my tart was still hot.

“I didn’t complete the Technical and.”

The summary comes to a conclusion.”