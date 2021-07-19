Gaz Beadle, star of Geordie Shore, marries Emma McVey.

Gaz Beadle, a former Geordie Shore celebrity, recently married Emma Mcvey at Merrydale Manor in Cheshire.

The pair, who had been dating for five years, had to postpone their wedding owing to Covid, but they ultimately married on July 9.

Family and friends, as well as their two children, Chester, three, and Primrose, 18 months, were there.

Aaron Chalmers, 34, Gary’s close buddy and former Geordie Shore cast member, was also present on the beautiful day.

Emma donned two magnificent gowns, one a white translucent dress with amazing embellishment and the other a white floor-length gown with a belly cut-out.

Gaz wore a black suit with a white shirt and a black bow tie, ensuring that the pair looked as stylish as ever.

James ‘Arg’ Argent, star of Towie, made a surprise cameo at the wedding, serenading the couple’s 90 guests with a range of cover songs. Emma planned the surprise as a gift for her new husband.

An emotional first dance is required at any wedding, and the newlyweds chose Lady Gaga’s iconic song Shallow, which was performed by Emma’s cousin.

Emma, 28, discovered out she has three holes in her heart just weeks before the wedding and would need open heart surgery soon, but she admits that their wedding was a pleasant distraction from the worries.

“The wedding was a huge distraction for me, it really helped, and not even the notion of an operation could take away the pleasure of the day,” the mother of two explained.