Gayle King Discusses The Benefits Of Being A Grandmother On Call.

In a recent interview, Gayle King discussed her daughter Kirby and grandson Luca.

After Kirby, 32, gave birth to Luca Lynn Miller in September, King is happy to be a grandma for the first time. Kirby and her husband, Virgil Miller, have a one-month-old boy. The “CBS This Morning” co-host told Entertainment Tonight that she has “become into that man” who proudly displays her newborn grandson’s photo to everyone.

“This week I’m on vacation because I’m on grandmother duty,” King explained to ET. “We’re ecstatic about Luca, but there’s something about seeing your own child become a mother that I can’t even put into words, what it feels like and how it looks. And she’s fantastic. She’s fantastic!” King instantly responded when asked if she would spoil Luca “Yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes ‘I’m taking you to Lion King,’ I already have dibs on. I’m already claiming that when you’re five or six years old.” “You are your mother’s daughter,” she would often tell Kirby, according to King, but the small boy holds a particular place in his grandmother’s heart. She also told ET in a prior interview that she was experimenting with alternative grandma names since she didn’t want to be called “grandma.” “I’m attempting to make a decision. I don’t like being called ‘grandma’ or ‘nana,’ because it makes me sound old — no insult to grandmas and nanas. Sorry, but I’m looking for a good grandmother’s name “she clarified “Right now, Gaia appeals to me because name means Mother Earth and has a Gayle-like ring to it. But I’m not sure; I’m open.” She went on to say that her grandson might make something up or give her a grandma moniker, so she’s keeping her options open for how Luca would address her in the future.

The advent of Luca made King very joyful. On Oprah Daily, she shared their first photos together. The 66-year-old television personality was seen tenderly looking at Luca, who was lying on her lap, in the cute photos. She did not, however, show her grandson’s face in the photos.

According to King, when she found that Kirby had been discharged from the hospital, she quickly left the set and boarded a jet to “race her home” because she had been in the hospital for so long.

Kirby is King’s youngest kid with William Bumpus, her ex-husband. William Bumpus is the son of the ex-couple. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.