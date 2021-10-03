Gary Neville predicts Liverpool vs Manchester City: “It will be too much.”

Liverpool takes on Manchester City this afternoon in one of the season’s most anticipated matches.

The Reds are in good goal-scoring form after a 5-1 Champions League win over Porto in midweek, while Pep Guardiola’s side will be aiming to rebound from a dismal loss to Paris Saint-Germain.

Liverpool were trounced 4-1 in this match in February, but with a full Anfield behind them this time, they’ll be hoping to prevent a repeat performance.

Gary Neville, a former Manchester United player, has described what Liverpool must do to defeat Pep Guardiola’s team this afternoon and given his prediction.

“They have to go all out against City. The only way I’ve seen them beat City in the past is when they’ve gone all out, pressured them high, and gone for it for 25-30 minutes,” he told Sky Sports.

“City will be aware of this, and Pep Guardiola will attempt to play through the lines in order to deflate the game. Look, this has been the best game in three or four years, and the quality of play in this match has been incredible, and I can’t wait for today.

“Can City play their passing style here, given Liverpool’s ferocity, this crowd, and Anfield? We’ve seen them be bothered and interrupted in the past when they play out from the back.

“You still look at City in certain games, they played an extremely wonderful game in the Champions League against Paris Saint-Germain and ended up not scoring a goal, not winning, is it going to be a problem this season?

“I think the crowd will be too much today, Liverpool will be too much; they didn’t do themselves justice against Chelsea a month or so ago, and this will be a game where they really want to stake their claim.”

Liverpool had only won one of their previous five Premier League matches with Manchester City, with their most recent triumph coming in November 2019, when they defeated Guardiola’s side 3-1 at Anfield during their title-winning season.

City, on the other hand, has won three of their last five meetings, with the other ending in a 1-1 tie. “The summary has come to an end.”