Gary Neville discusses the title race’s “important moment” and why Liverpool could be “exposed.”

On Saturday, Liverpool, Manchester City, and Chelsea all won their respective games, with Chelsea reclaiming first place after a 1-0 win over Brentford.

After a 5-0 demolition of Watford earlier in the afternoon, the Reds temporarily moved ahead of Thomas Tuchel’s side, but Chelsea held on to secure all three points despite a late onslaught from Brentford.

City also defeated Burnley 2-0 at the Etihad, extending their lead at the top of the league to three points.

Chelsea’s victory has been dubbed a “important moment” in the race to become Premier League champions by former Manchester United defender and pundit Gary Neville.

He told Sky Sports, “I don’t think they’ll be looking at the title competition so early.” “What they’ll say is that we have to make it through January still in contention.”

“You can’t afford to fall behind Liverpool or City by too many points; you have to keep up with them.” So I believe Chelsea will consider it today, as it is a significant event.

“I thought the last 10-15 minutes were a key moment, to come through today, many teams won’t come through it, but I don’t think it’s too early for others to be talking about confidence from others missing points.” But you can’t afford to fall too far behind with these high-quality clubs.” Chelsea and Liverpool are separated by a single point, with City in third place only a point behind the Reds.

Many predicted a three-horse race this season, but Neville is concerned that Liverpool will be ‘exposed’ to the same issues that doomed their title aspirations last season.

“You have to go City [as favorites]because I picked them at the start of the season,” he continued, “but I do believe Chelsea.” They’ve played Arsenal, City, Tottenham, and Liverpool, and they’re now in first place in the league, despite a difficult start.

“I believe City’s lack of a central forward will come back to harm them. Liverpool has one of the best XIs in the world, but I’m not convinced. One or two things may go wrong, as they did last season with Van Dijk, or if Salah gets hurt, and I believe they’re vulnerable.

“I believe Chelsea’s team is really strong.”

