Gary Neville disagrees with Jamie Carragher with Manchester United and Liverpool’s ‘unthinkable’ claim.

Manchester United are ‘100%’ out of the title race, according to Jamie Carragher, if they lose to Liverpool this afternoon.

The two teams meet at Old Trafford at 4:30 p.m., with Jurgen Klopp’s side looking to keep their 21-game unbeaten run going.

A win would bring Liverpool to within one point of league leaders Chelsea, while United would be seven points behind Liverpool.

After only one win in their previous four Premier League games, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team will be under pressure to deliver a result this afternoon, and Carragher believes it is a make-or-break game for the Red Devils.

Three points for Klopp’s side, according to the former Liverpool defender, would send a’statement’ to the rest of the division, demonstrating that the Reds have what it takes to compete with Chelsea and Manchester City.

“Liverpool have struggled to come here and win games under Jurgen Klopp,” he told Sky Sports ahead of kick-off.

“They haven’t lost here very frequently, and I believe Jurgen Klopp’s record in terms of not losing is fairly fantastic.

“However, when they come here to win the league and you’re thinking, “Go out and make that statement,”… This is a crucial game for Liverpool because I don’t believe many people believe they can win the league.

“People seem to believe they’re barely short of Man City. They’ve already faced two of their opponents, both at home, and their performance in both games hasn’t been very impressive. Chelsea had ten men on the field.

"People will stand up and take notice if they win today and finish second in the table. Is United out of the title chase if Liverpool wins? That is, without a doubt, United out the title race." Gary Neville has said that a defeat for Manchester United would be disastrous, putting the club in a 'unthinkable' situation.

“Look, I believe for Manchester United to sit here at the conclusion of today and be eight points behind Chelsea, seven points behind Liverpool, and six points behind City given the run of games that they’ve had, it’s a.

