Gary Lineker’s favorite football kits through the years, movie star style heroes, and his worst fashion faux pas

Gary Lineker’s current initiative, which is entirely about eyewear, is a departure from football.

“Cary Grant was the first person to show me how amazing glasses can look,” says the Match Of The Day host and former England footballer, who is launching a collection of eyewear with Vision Express. “Does anyone else remember those tortoiseshell frames? I believe I’m revealing my age a little here…”

The 60-year-old claims he gets his fashion inspiration from silver screen style icons and vintage clothes after retiring from football more than two decades ago, but confesses there are some outfits from his own past he’d prefer forget…

How does retro fashion impact your style? The eyewear shoot is inspired by several decades; how does retro fashion impact your style?

“I’d like to think I’ve progressed far from some of the nostalgic fashion fads of the 1970s and 1980s, such as shell suits and bright colors, which were fun at the time. I believe that some retro fashion has influenced my style, but mostly on items that I know I can wear rather than entire ensembles.

“I try to blend some more classic items, or vintage mainstays, with current pieces, such as a leather jacket and a white top, on occasion. I recently got an All Saints jacket in the style of the 1970s, which I adore.”

Who do you consider to be your own style icons?

“Aside from sports, I get a lot of style inspiration from movies and television shows, or at least I’ve tried to through the years. Sean Connery, Paul Newman, and Don Draper from Mad Men are all stylistic idols in my opinion.

“They appear sleek, confident, and ageless in smart, well-fitting suits or off-duty polo shirts, shirt and sweater layering, or neutral slim-fit chinos.”

Football uniforms have changed dramatically through the years; which periods do you prefer?

“Well, I lived through the 1980s, when very short shorts became popular. Some folks didn’t like them, but I enjoy having a little more mobility when I’m running around. After that, we went through a period of. (This is a brief piece.)