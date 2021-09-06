Garrett Clayton, star of ‘King Cobra,’ marries longtime boyfriend Blake Knight.

After three postponements, Garrett Clayton and his longtime boyfriend Blake Knight are finally married.

The 30-year-old actor admitted that he and Knight had been attempting to marry for quite some time. Now that they’re married, they’re eager to see what the future holds for them.

In an interview published Saturday, he told People, “We’re simply excited.”

After dating for seven years, the couple got engaged in January 2018. However, the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to postpone their wedding plans three times.

They tied the wedding at a private mansion in Los Angeles over the long Labor Day weekend, putting an end to their protracted wait.

A total of 160 guests, including friends and relatives, attended the wedding. The marriage was conducted by actress Alicia Silverstone, who worked with Clayton in the film “King Cobra.”

“We’re huge Disney fans!” “We basically tried to make it as simple as possible,” Knight told the newspaper.

Clayton took to Instagram to share a sweet photo of himself and his groom holding hands. The actor can be seen leaning on Knight’s shoulder while walking alongside him in the snap.

In the caption, he said, “Today is the day I get to marry, my love.”

Many celebs expressed their love and well wishes for the pair in the comments area.

“HAVE THE BEST DAY SWEET ANGEL,” radio DJ Michelle Visage said.

“Sending you all the love in the world – enjoy your day!” wrote actress Marla Sokoloff.

“Congratulations!” remarked actor Jaymes Vaughan.

Meanwhile, Charisma, the video’s author, said, “Eeekkk!!! I’m ecstatic to be a part of this lovely union!”

Clayton came out as gay in August 2018 and talked up about his relationship with Knight, whom he had been dating since 2011.

He also discussed the pressure he felt to keep his sexuality a secret.

At the time, the actor told Gay Times, “That was so confusing because here’s someone offering you your dream, but they’re telling you that you’re not good enough the way you are.” “You have skill, but you aren’t good enough as you are.”

Clayton also recounted an incident involving some of his co-stars who had been bothering him prior to his coming out.

He told the site, “I even had cast members screaming drunkenly in the middle of a room, ‘Who here believes Garrett is gay?’ and then raging at me for not coming out yet.”

The actor’s next project is a television movie called “Our Man,” which is currently in post-production.