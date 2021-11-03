‘Game of Thrones’ Sex Scenes Filmed: ‘Frenzied Mess,’ says Gemma Whelan.

Actress Gemma Whelan, who portrayed Yara Greyjoy on HBO’s “Game of Thrones,” discussed her experience filming sex scenes on the program.

While there was little guidance given when it came to filming sex scenes, the 40-year-old actress revealed that the cast members were kind enough to seek consent from one another before moving forward.

“They used to just say, ‘When we shout action, go for it!’ and it could be a frenetic mess,” Whelan said in an interview with The Guardian on Tuesday. “However, there was always an inclination among the actors to check in with each other.” She went on to discuss the popular brothel scene in the series, in which she made out with another girl. She stated how the director gave her no further instructions but to bite the fellow actress’ nipple and hit her buttocks.

“We talked together about where the camera would be and what she was fine with because there was a scene in a brothel with a woman and she was very exposed,” the actress told the site. “A director might say, ‘Bit of boob biting, then slap her bum and go!’ but I’d always consult the other actor.” Despite playing such a strong and well-known character in the show, the actress claims that she goes unnoticed on the streets.

“‘Do I recognize you from the bus stop?’ or ‘Did we go to school together?’

That’s all there is to it “she remarked

“Game of Thrones” was a television series that aired for eight seasons. It premiered in 2011 and will conclude in 2019. The show’s creators are presently working on the “House of the Dragon,” a prequel to the story. The fight between nine noble families was the center of “Game of Thrones,” whereas the next prequel will focus on the Targaryen civil war, which occurred 300 years before the events of “Game of Thrones.” HBO Max released a teaser trailer for the new drama last month, along with the show’s official premiere date.

On January 1, 2022, HBO Max will premiere “House of the Dragon.”

Whelan’s next appearance will be in the TV series “The Tower.”