‘Game of Thrones 3’: Chris Hemsworth Isn’t Confirmed; James Gunn Slams Google’s Listing

James Gunn’s most recent tweet revealed that Google’s listings aren’t always reliable, especially when it comes to Marvel films.

The 55-year-old director shared a screenshot from Google on Sunday of the “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” cast.

Chris Hemsworth, Seth Green, Viola Davis, Joel Kinnaman, King Bach, Idris Elba, Jai Courtney, and Will Poulter were among the actors on the list. Only Poulter has been confirmed for the film, according to the director, and the rest of the cast members, including Hemsworth, have yet to be announced.

“Someone is having a good time with the cast of #GotGVol3 on Google movies. (Note: Only Will is confirmed as appearing in the film.) “Gunn sent out a tweet.

When it came to Hemsworth’s appearance in the film, many fans trusted Google’s listing because the actor worked with the “Guardians of the Galaxy” ensemble in “Avengers: Endgame.”

Fans expressed their displeasure in the comments area.

One of the fans commented that the data for the Google listing comes from the articles, to which the director responded, “Why was King Bach included in stories about Vol 3?!?”

Another fan was interested in seeing the promos and snippets for the upcoming film and inquired about how he might get them. Gunn responded by saying, “I’m going to assume it’s because I use Google. There are no actual behind-the-scenes or trailers, so don’t worry.” Emmett J. Scanlan, who starred in the first part of the “Guardians of the Galaxy” film, modified Google’s cast list to include Green’s visage on every member of the cast.

He captioned the shot, “Fixed it.”

Given that Chris Pratt is the leading man in the film, one of the users joked with the director, “But what about Chris Pratt?” Pratt and Poulter are “officially confirmed” for the film, according to the director, who released a photo of them together.

On the job front, Gunn is currently filming the franchise’s third installment.

On May 23, 2023, “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” will be released.

The filmmaker just wrapped filming on the upcoming television series “Peacemaker,” which will premiere in January 2022. Gunn will also helm “The Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special,” a Marvel superhero TV special presently in post-production.