Gambling enterprises are ‘unwelcome’ in Knowsley, according to the mayor.

Cllr Graham Morgan, the council’s leader, has advised gambling companies that their enterprises are “not wanted” in Knowsley, which has the highest level of gambling in the UK.

After discussing foiled proposals by a gambling operator to construct a gaming complex in Huyton Village, the councillor made the statements at a meeting of Knowsley Council’s planning committee yesterday night.

After receiving ten objections, including eight from local politicians, an application to open the centre at the corner of Sherborne Square and Derby Road was initially denied by councillors at a planning meeting in March 2020.

The application for a change of use was denied because the shopfront’s design would interfere with Huyton town centre’s ongoing renovation, which currently includes four bookies and one adult gaming business on Derby Road.

Councillors also raised concerns about the centre, which would have contained roughly 27 gaming machines, highlighting the relationship between the borough’s high deprivation levels and compulsive gambling.

Although the council’s objection on the grounds of health and wellbeing was not upheld, the applicant, Cashino Gaming Ltd, filed an appeal with the planning inspectorate, which was denied on the grounds of the impact on the community.

“I remember in the meeting last March when many members spoke passionately against the application and members of the public made clear we didn’t want this establishment in Huyton Village,” Cllr Morgan said of the appeal outcome at a planning committee meeting held at Huyton municipal building on December 10.

“Hopefully this sends a strong message to the applicants and any future applicants that these establishments are not acceptable in our town centers,” the councillor said.

Other councillors agreed, including Cllr Tony Brennan, who said, “Simply put, it’s not the type of use we want in our town centre.”

“I hope the corporation understands that the council does not want their business in our town centers because of the bad consequences,” she said.”

