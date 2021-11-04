Gal Gadot Posts Stone-Faced Selfie After ‘Snow White’ Live-Action Role Announcement

Gal Gadot looked lovely in her most recent Instagram image.

The 36-year-old Hollywood actress posted a stone-faced selfie to Instagram on Wednesday. Gadot is seen leaning against a table, her head resting on top of her hands.

Despite the fact that the Israeli beauty was wearing a solemn expression in the photo, many of her fans thought she looked lovely.

One person wrote, “Most lovely woman I’ve ever seen.”

“Stunning. “However, why do you appear so solemn?” another remarked Another user said, “So basic yet so gorgeous.”

Gadot’s statement comes just hours after it was revealed that she is in talks to play the Evil Queen in Disney’s live-action remake of the 1938 classic “Snow White and the Seven Dwarves.”

According to Deadline, the “Wonder Woman” star is nearing a deal to play the infamous villain who tried to kill the titular figure after finding she was no longer the fairest in the country.

Gadot will collaborate on the project with Rachel Zegler, who has been tapped to bring to life the figure that started it all for the studio’s wildly successful animated films.

According to the same sources, the studio took its time finding an actress to play Snow White, but it was firmly determined on casting Gadot as the Evil Queen from the start.

Marc Webb is directing the film, and Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, who have won multiple Oscars and Tony Awards, are in charge of the soundtrack. “La La Land,” “The Greatest Showman,” and “Dear Evan Hansen” have all included Pasek and Paul. According to insiders, the live-action for the well-loved Disney cartoon based on the Brothers Grimm story took a long time compared to the other animated features because Disney wanted to ensure that the soundtrack was perfect.

Marc Platt is directing the picture, which will begin shooting in 2022.

Gadot will next be seen in the live-action film “Red Notice,” which will premiere on November 5. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film also stars Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds.