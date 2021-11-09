Gal Gadot Opens Up About Her ‘Red Notice’ Set Injury and Discusses the ‘Fast and Furious’ Franchise.

Gal Gadot talked about working with Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds on the action comedy “Red Notice.” According to ET, the actress also discussed her time working with Johnson on the “Fast & Furious” franchise.

During the conversation, Gadot, 36, asked Johnson if he remembered the day she was hurt on filming. “Remember how I cut my toe?” “Big cut,” Johnson said. “I was in a lot of pain. I was close to passing away, “Gadot made a joke remark. “When I’m kicking the handcuffs, you know what I’m talking about. After that, I cut my toe. I just went for broke.” Despite being injured on site, the actress resumed filming.

There was a lot of blood on the set at the time, and everyone was worried about Gadot, Johnson remembered. EMTs were sent in to assist the actress, according to Johnson, but Gadot said something at the time that he will never forget.

Johnson told the newspaper, “And she said something I’ll never forget.” “We just kept shooting after she said, “I ain’t got time to bleed.” It’s as if it’s holy sh-t. She is a hero of mine!” The plot of “Red Notice” follows an FBI agent (Johnson) who teams up with a con artist (Reyolds) to apprehend the world’s most wanted art thief (Gadot).

Gadot, who previously worked with Johnson on the “Fast and Furious” movie, gushed about him and that she was looking forward to working with him again.

She reminisced about working with Johnson on “Fast and Furious,” describing him as “brilliant, smart, kind, amusing, and funny to work with.” The actress went on to say that they have a lot in common, including the fact that they both had three daughters.

On the other side, Johnson stated, “When you travel in and out of the Fast and Furious universe, and you weave yourself in and out of that environment, it’s a fantastic learning curve for any actor or filmmaker. As a result, we came to know each other quite well “according to the outlet

“Red Notice” was released in theaters on Nov. 5 and will be available on Netflix on Friday.

Gadot’s next film will be “Death on the Nile,” a crime mystery set to be released on February 11, 2022. On July 29, 2022, Johnson’s highly awaited film “Black Adam” will be released.