Gal Gadot on Lynda Carter’s Inclusion in ‘Wonder Woman 3’: ‘I adore her’ is a line from the song ‘I Love Her Dearly.’

Gal Gadot on Lynda Carter's Inclusion in 'Wonder Woman 3': 'I adore her'

Gal Gadot has acknowledged her admiration for Lynda Carter, the original “Wonder Woman,” with whom she will reunite for the superhero franchise’s upcoming third film.

The 36-year-old Israeli actress said having her mentor on board for the forthcoming “Wonder Woman” film means “the world” to her.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Gadot remarked, “First and foremost, Lynda has taught me from the very first minute that I was cast as Wonder Woman.”

“She was constantly there for me, chatting to me, giving me advice, and so on. She’s a true believer in what Patty and I have been doing, and it’s because of her that we were able to bring her to the previous film and now to the third.” She didn’t reveal any additional specifics about the film, but she did vow that her next collaboration with Carter will be exciting.

“This time it’s much better. I’m a huge fan of hers. ‘I adore her,’ I said “she continued.

Asteria, a famous Amazonian warrior with golden armor, was played by Lynda Carter in “Wonder Woman 1984.” She was the original “Wonder Woman,” first appearing in 1975.

“We’re all three very enthusiastic about some things coming up with Wonder Woman 3,” series director Patty Jenkins teased at a recent DC FanDome, noting, “We’re all three very excited about some things coming up with Wonder Woman 3.”

In an interview with Variety, Gadot stated that the script for “Wonder Woman 3” is in the works.

“I have to question about ‘Wonder Woman 3’ it was revealed the studio claimed they were putting on the fast track, so when might we see it?” the reporter asks Gadot in the interview footage, which the publication released on its official Twitter account.

“I can’t tell you yet,” Gadot responds, “but we’re working on the script.”

The actress is currently promoting “Red Notice,” a big-budget action comedy starring Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds, which is available on Netflix.

It will be released on November 12th.

Gadot will also play the Evil Queen in Disney’s upcoming adaptation of “Snow White.”

“I’m really looking forward to playing this incredible, iconic villain, and this production and the individuals involved are incredible. I can’t wait to put myself in her shoes and take the stage in front of the world “According to The Hollywood Reporter, she said.