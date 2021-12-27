Gal Gadot honors the 25th anniversary of ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ with a hilarious behind-the-scenes video [Watch].

In honor of the first anniversary of “Wonder Woman 1984,” Gal Gadot has posted a hilarious behind-the-scenes film from the shoot.

The 36-year-old actress was seen dancing while donning her iconic Wonder Woman outfit and wielding her superhero weapon, the Lasso of Truth, in the video, which was shared on Instagram over the weekend. She accidentally smacked her head with the lasso at one point.

She captioned the photo, “Lassoing isn’t as easy as it appears #WW84anniversary #WW84.”

According to Screenrant, the footage was most likely filmed during one of the film’s action moments.

Fans shared their reactions to the humorous clip in the comments area, with many thanking the actress for being real. Some people also used the chance to express their enthusiasm for the film.

As one of them put it, “You are flawless! Thank you for being so open and honest all of the time.” “I love this movie,” said another supporter. After multiple delays, “Wonder Woman 1984” was released on December 25, 2020. Patty Jenkins directed the action-adventure.

On the same day, Gadot tweeted a series of behind-the-scenes images from the set of the film. The first shot included Diana taking a selfie in her Wonder Woman costume, while the second featured her and the film’s director candidly laughing.

In the third, the celebrity can be seen holding a coffee cup and a lasso. She was then photographed alone as well as with her co-stars.

“WW84 has turned one!” In the caption, Gadot wrote: “It’s hard to think it’s been a year since this great film was released and impacted so many people’s hearts!” “I’m very thrilled and humbled to be playing such a fantastic character, to communicate her powerful message, and to share her awe with all of you,” she expressed her gratitude. “I can’t wait to put those boots back on…” Another photo of admirers dressed up like the superhero was shared by the actress. A photo of a dog dressed like Wonder Woman was also included in the post.

Gadot will next be seen in “Death on the Nile,” a highly awaited film that will be released on February 11, 2022. The film is based on Agatha Christie’s novel of the same name, published in 1937.