Gabriel Salazar, a TikTok star, was killed in a police chase in Texas.

Gabriel Salazar, a TikTok celebrity, was killed in a police chase in Texas that ended in a deadly automobile accident.

He was 19 years old at the time.

Salazar was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Camaro north on U.S. Highway 83 near La Pryor, Texas, at roughly 1:25 a.m. on Sept. 26, according to the Texas Highway Patrol and Zavala County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy overheard a Crystal City Police Department officer initiate a traffic stop, indicating he was in “active pursuit” of a white Chevy Camaro, according to reports.

The deputy attempted but failed to activate a tire deflation device, according to the agency. A CCPD officer informed me that the vehicle had already rolled over and was engulfed in flames a few minutes later.

Salazar had drove off the road and into a ditch following a failed attempt to get back on track, according to officials. “The vehicle collided with some trees, rolled several times, and caught fire,” officials stated.

Salazar died as a result of the accident. Jose Luis Jimenez-Mora, 41, Jose Molina-Lara, 23, and Sergio Espinoza-Flores, 36, and their three passengers were all pronounced dead at the scene.

The highway patrol stated, “All of the passengers were Mexican nationals.”

Three of the victims were illegal Mexican immigrants, according to a statement released by the Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 29. “We have been informed by Homeland Security Investigations that three of the four individuals who died as a result of the motor vehicle accident on Sunday, September 26, 2021, were identified as illegal aliens from Mexico.”

The crash is still being investigated by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Meanwhile, a man named Chris Vasquez has established a GoFundMe page for the late TikTok star’s family. “Gabriel adored his family and was constantly teasing her sister and younger brother. His family will never forget those pleasant moments when he was always there with a big hug and a smile. He had a gentle sense of humor and sarcasm, and he was very funny,” the organizer stated.

At the time of his death, Salazar had 2.2 million TikTok followers.