Gabby Petito Warned Against Brian Laundrie’s “Toxic” Relationship Days Before His Death.

During their trip to Utah last month, a US park ranger warned Gabby Petito about her “toxic” relationship with fiancé Brian Laundrie. Petito, a travel YouTuber who went missing on Sept. 11, was discovered dead in Wyoming on Tuesday, while Laundrie remains missing.

On Aug. 12, two police officers in Utah responded to complaints of a “domestic disturbance” involving Petito and Laundrie, according to authorities. During their altercation, Petito smacked Laundrie, leading Laundrie to lock her out of their van. The couple told authorities at the time that their tensions were high owing to mental health issues. What happened after that incident is unknown.

Melissa Hulls, a visitor and resource protection supervisor at Arches National Park in Utah and one of the police who responded to Petito and Laundrie’s domestic conflict, told the Deseret News that she spoke with Petito just days before her family lost communication on Aug. 27. Hulls told the publication that she had informed Petito that her relationship with Laundrie appeared to be “toxic” on the day they replied to their dispute and that she should consider altering her career.

She told the newspaper, “I was definitely more frank with her than I should have been.” “I was pleading with her to reconsider the relationship, asking if she was happy in it, and basically telling her that this was an opportunity for her to choose a new road, to make a shift in her life.”

Hulls discovered the pair was going through a mental health crisis during her interaction with Petito. She did say, however, that neither Petito nor Laundrie appeared to be in grave danger at the time they replied to their quarrel, so they should take more serious action.

Hulls explained, “I wouldn’t have labeled the relationship hazardous.” “We would have separated them if we had any cause to believe one of them was in danger.”

According to Hulls, the pair was contrite after the event and only suffered minor injuries. “It’s not that we didn’t think he was manipulative, but we have to worry about the safety, and not the psychology of it. We have to go by the facts that we were faced with at the time, and not let our emotions drive the decision,” she continued.

On Sept. 19, a week after Petito was reported missing, a search party in Wyoming uncovered the bones of a lady. Authorities confirmed the body was Petito's on Wednesday.