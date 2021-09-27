Gabby Petito Case Update: According To A Manhunt Expert’s ‘Theory,’ Brian Laundrie Isn’t Dead In Preserve.

Police in Florida are still looking for Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in the homicide of 22-year-old travel YouTuber Gabby Petito, in a preserve, but one resident says he doesn’t believe investigators will find him there.

Police have been searching Carlton Reserve near Laundrie’s house in North Port, Florida, since he went missing on Sept. 17.

Laundrie’s parents told investigators that he had gone there before he vanished.

Alan McEwen, a Florida rancher and local resident of the preserve who has been assisting North Port Police Department in their search for Laundrie, told Fox News Digital that he’s not surprised the 23-year-old hasn’t been discovered there.

“I don’t know how to describe it, but there’s no surviving out here,” McEwen said of the 25,000-acre preserve. McEwen has spent the majority of the last 30 years navigating the terrain, according to the site.

“I’ve spent my entire life in the woods…

I’ve learned a lot in my life, and one thing I’ve learned is that no one can survive out there on foot for two weeks.”

Despite Laundrie’s survival talents, which he allegedly “bragged” about to a coworker previous to his disappearance, McEwen believes he would only be able to survive a few days in the preserve.

When asked about the recent waist-high water in the park, McEwen remarked, “Unless he’s got a butt like a duck and can float, he’s not in there.”

Even the most experienced outdoorsman, according to McEwen, would struggle to deal with the park’s fauna.

“Unless he has the hide of a gator, the bugs will sweep him away,” he said.

Despite the preserve’s harsh conditions, McEwen believes Laundrie is still alive in the park, saying, “No buzzards, no body is my theory.” And there haven’t been any buzzards in the air.”

In terms of Laundrie’s current position, McEwen believes he could have left the preserve by one of the passageways that lead to “a long-stretching highway, immense everglades, or acres of ranch property.”

Petito, Laundrie's lover, died earlier this month, and Laundrie was labeled a person of interest in her death. Prior to her reported abduction on Sept. 11, he had been traveling across the country with the Long Island, New York, native.