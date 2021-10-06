Future Kings Charles and William ‘Seem Happier’ Than Prince Harry, According to a Royal Pundit.

Prince Charles and Prince William’s obligations and responsibilities in the monarchy, according to royal biographer Lady Colin Campbell, provide them with a sense of fulfillment.

Campbell, the author of “Diana in Private,” “Meghan and Harry: The Real Story,” and other books about the British royal family, took another swipe at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in a new YouTube Q&A video.

Campbell read a comment from a royal admirer in the video, who stated that the purported “trapped” future kings, Prince Charles and Prince William, “seem so content with both their duties and spouses,” while the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “appear sad.”

In response to the remark, the royal expert and Jamaican-born British TV personality referred to Christopher Marlowe’s 16th-century drama “Doctor Faustus.” “That’s what happens when you bargain with Mephistopheles. Campbell claimed, “It’s a really regular thing.”

Faustus, a doctor disillusioned with life and dissatisfied by man’s limited understanding, decides to sell his soul to the devil in exchange for 24 years of life and authority over the demon Mephistopheles, an agent of Lucifer, in the play.

“People are happy when they accept their fate and live up to their responsibilities and duties. “Part of what satisfaction is about is that,” Campbell explained.

“You cannot be truly fulfilled if you are marketing your wares to the highest bidder,” she continued. Altruism and prostitution aren’t the best of bedfellows, and abandoning yourself, your values, and the demands of your destiny for worldly riches isn’t either.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced last year that they would no longer be full-time royals, stating that they wanted to “work to be financially independent.” Since then, the duo has inked multimillion-dollar partnerships with Netflix and Spotify, in addition to book deals.

Prince Harry stated in a March interview with Oprah Winfrey that his father and brother can’t quit the “system” the way he did.

He explained, “It’s been quite difficult.” “I’ve always been a member of the system with them, but I guess — and I’m quite aware of this — my brother can’t leave the system, but I can.”

“I don’t know,” Prince Harry said when asked if his older brother, who is second in line to the British throne, wants to leave the royal family. I’m afraid I can’t speak for him.”

Before meeting, the Duke of Sussex claimed that he “didn’t see a path out” of the royal family. Brief News from Washington Newsday.