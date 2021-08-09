Funimation’s ‘Demon Slayer’ Season 2 Stream, English Dub Schedule, Tokyo Olympics Appearances, and More

Fans will be eager to learn about the release timetable for “Demon Slayer” Season 2 and where they can watch the animated adventures of Kamado Tanjiro, his sister Nezuko, and their pals, following the official announcement of the hit anime adaptation of Koyoharu Gotouge’s manga masterpiece.

Entertainment District Arc, the second season of the hit demon-slaying series also known as “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba,” will be distributed in English-speaking territories and other areas outside of Japan. Through Funimation, fans in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, New Zealand, and Australia will be able to watch the upcoming season with an English dub.

The Entertainment District Arc will be streamed on Funimation this year, according to the official Twitter account of “Demon Slayer.” According to speculations, the team has signed a deal with Toonami for the English dub, which might broadcast later this year or early in 2022.

With blockbuster anime programs like “Promised Neverland” and “Sword Art Online,” Toonami has done the same. It will take between six and eight months for fans to be able to view the “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc” Season 2 English dub on Funimation, based on previous release patterns.

This suggests the English dub could debut in June or July 2022, which corresponds to the Entertainment District Arc’s content. There are only 30 chapters in the story, which will easily fit into 12 or 13 episodes.

If the anime is longer than two hours, viewers can expect the English dub to be released in September of next year. These details are highly hypothetical because nothing has been formally confirmed yet.

Meanwhile, the Tokyo Olympics wrapped off this weekend, with the host country highlighting one of its most popular manga and anime series, “Demon Slayer.” Dancers performed a magnificent cover version of the anime’s opening theme during the closing ceremony.

It’s no surprise that “Demon Slayer: Kmetsu no Yaiba” made an appearance in the Olympics, given its phenomenal success not only in Japan but around the world.