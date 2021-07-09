Fully vaccinated travellers from amber list countries will be exempt from quarantine in the UK.

The transport secretary said plans to allow fully vaccinated travelers into the UK might be disclosed in the “coming couple of weeks.”

Ministers are “actively working” on measures to allow people who have been doubly jabbed outside of the UK to travel without having to quarantine if they come from an amber list region, according to Grant Shapps.

The transport secretary stated that these restrictions will be implemented “as soon as we can.” There is no clear time range for when this will happen.

He dubbed this the government’s Covid international travel policy’s “phase two.”

He did, however, imply that due to a unified digital vaccine passport mechanism, travellers from the EU will be permitted in sooner than those from the US.

“The next thing is to be able to recognize apps or certification from other countries – easier done from some places like the EU where they have a digital app coming along than it is in the United States where I believe they have 50 different systems, one for each state, largely paper based,” he said in an interview with Sky News.

“There are obviously issues to go through there,” she says, “but this is phase one, and we intend to follow it up swiftly with double-vaccinated people from other countries that come here.”

“Obviously, we will look at whether they are World Health Organization approved and the like,” Mr Shapps added, “and I would expect, in terms of timeline, I’ll be able to come out and say more about other places around the world in the next couple of weeks.”

The announcement comes after the transport secretary announced in the House of Commons yesterday that all fully vaccinated individuals will no longer be required to quarantine upon their return from amber list countries on July 19th. Children under the age of eighteen are likewise not required to pay.

Within two days after returning to the UK, a PCR test will be necessary.

EasyJet said shortly after the announcement that flight bookings to amber list nations were up 400 percent from the previous week. The summary comes to a close.