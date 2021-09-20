FSG and Nike are reportedly in talks to sign LeBron James, which might benefit Liverpool.

Fenway Sports Group, which owns Liverpool, and RedBird Capital Partners, a private equity group that bought an 11 percent share in the club earlier this year, are part of a consortium looking to invest in LeBron James’ entertainment company.

James, a basketball legend and Liverpool supporter, transformed his 2% share in the Reds into 1% of the total FSG company in March as part of the reorganization that followed the $750 million investment in the FSG firm, which also includes the Boston Red Sox baseball franchise and the NASCAR squad. According to Variety, Roush Fenway Racing is in talks with a group that includes RedBird, FSG, and Liverpool kit supplier Nike about taking a “substantial minority position” in his SpringHill Co entertainment venture.

SpringHill Co, which James founded with his long-time friend and business partner Maverick Carter, is valued at between $650m and $750m, with James’ own shareholding estimated to be around $300m. James, who is still playing in the NBA for the Los Angeles Lakers, has carved out a successful career away from the hardwood.

The company also includes other media such as Uninterrupted and the marketing agency Robot Company, which boasts Beats by Dre and Sprite among its customers, as well as the summer film Space Jam: A New Legacy, which stars James himself.

The potential deal between James’ SpringHill Co and RedBird, which was founded by former Goldman Sachs executive Gerry Cardinale, was first reported by US sports business website Sportico, with RedBird, FSG, and Nike potentially strengthening their ties with James, one of the world’s most marketable athletes who is building his own business empire away from basketball.

Stronger ties between RedBird, who are expected to play a crucial role in FSG’s future, FSG, Nike, and James, who is part of the ownership group behind Liverpool, might have long-term implications for the Reds.

Nike’s own deal with Liverpool guarantees a payment of roughly £30 million per year, but the Reds will also receive a 20% royalty on the sale of Liverpool-branded Nike items around the world, which analysts say would boost the club’s value. “The summary has come to an end.”