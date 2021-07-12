From X Factor to OnlyFans, here’s where prior Love Island competitors are now.

The long-awaited seventh series of ITV2’s has been welcomed back by fans after last year’s main summer edition was cancelled owing to the coronavirus outbreak.

This year’s season premiered on June 28 and has already delivered plenty of drama. Another participant will be ejected from the island in tonight’s episode.

While fans are cheering on a fresh crop of candidates, we take a look back at some of the show’s most popular stars to see what they’ve been up to since leaving the villa.

Hague, Molly-Mae

Runners-up in 2019 The only Love Island 2019 couple still standing is Molly-Mae and Tommy, who have topped the Love Island rich list after becoming the show’s most successful competitors ever.

Molly-Mae, a social media influencer with 5.5 million Instagram followers, now makes up to £12,000 for each sponsored post thanks to significant brand deals like PrettyLittleThing.

Following the heartbreaking death of their pet Mr Chai last year, the couple moved from their Manchester flat to a luxury Cheshire property.

Zara McDermott is a British actress.

Zara has had her fair share of controversy since leaving the villa. She co-stars in Made in Chelsea with her boyfriend Sam Thompson, and the couple’s recent cheating scandal, as well as their public breakup and reconciliation, has been documented on social media and on the E4 show.

After forming a band named No Love Lost with fellow Islanders Samira Mighty, Wes Nelson, and Eyal Booker to participate in 2019’s The X Factor: Celebrity, the social media star also astonished viewers with her singing abilities.

Kem Cetinay (Kem Cetinay) is a Turkish

Kem and Amber Davies parted ways shortly after winning the 2017 series. Amber has subsequently gone on to star in Dolly Parton’s musical 9 to 5 on the West End.

Meanwhile, Kem has starred alongside co-star Chris Hughes in a number of TV series, including You vs Chris & Kem and Chris & Kem Straight Outta Love Island.

Little Bit Leave It, the former Dancing on Ice contestant’s collaboration with BFF Chris, reached number 15 on the Official Charts in 2017.

Kem is now one of the co-hosts of Love Island: The. The summary comes to a close.