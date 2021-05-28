From the Most Evil to the Least Evil, a Ranking of Disney Villains

Disney has been creating villains of all kinds and sizes for decades. Disney has introduced viewers to a variety of villains in each film, some more nasty than others. While all of Disney’s villains are bad in their own right, one stands out as the most terrible. From most evil to least evil, below is a list of Disney villains.

Thanos becomes the most evil villain by snapping his fingers.

Thanos may appear to be all muscle, but his desire to wipe off half of humanity is what makes him one of the most terrifying villains of all time. Thanos tops our list of most wicked villains for his atrocities against humanity and global genocide in Avengers: Infinity War.

Shan Yu’s ‘Mulan’

Shan Yu, like Thanos, is responsible for tens of thousands of fatalities in Mulan. Shan Yu’s ambition in the cartoon film was to overtake the country of China, as if that wasn’t enough. Shan Yu is our second most nasty Disney villain, thanks to his arrogance, megalomaniacal attitudes, and readiness to murder his foes in cold blood.

The Evil Queen from the Disney film “Snow White”

Snow White and the Evil Queen is the first Disney villain, as it is the first fully animated feature-length film from Walt Disney. As a result, she comes in third on our list of the most evil people. OK, we’re talking about someone who was planning to poison a small girl with an apple. There isn’t any more proof required.

Maleficent from Sleeping Beauty

Maleficent is regarded as one of the most dangerous Disney villains due to her tremendous powers. However, she merely wanted to put Aurora to sleep for a long time, which is why she is ranked so low in our list. She did it… This is a condensed version of the narrative. Hope you enjoyed.